MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians will eye to continue their winning run when they take on a wounded Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 22. The IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match will be played at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm. Mumbai Indians are 6th on the points table with six points from five outings. In their last game, Rohit Sharma-led side pulled off a last-over stunner against Sunrisers Hyderabad and won the game by 14 runs. Whereas Punjab Kings failed to prove their mettle against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They lost the match by 24 runs.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Cameron Green,

Bowlers: Arjun Tendulkar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

MI vs PBKS Probable XIs:

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

MI vs PBKS Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Baltej Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Vidwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Sikandar Raza, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

