Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams and MI vs PBKS Head to Head Record

On a roll after winning three matches on the bounce, a confident Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Punjab Kings in a crucial match in IPL 2023. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, lost their last game against the Mumbai Indians and need to be wary of slipping away at this crucial juncture in the tournament.

Punjab Kings have been without their captain Shikhar Dhawan in the last two matches and have felt his absence. He is struggling with a shoulder injury and it is not clear when he will be fit. This is when they need the likes of Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short and Sikandar Raza to step up. Raza, in particular, has to be a constant in the middle order and we could see him replace Matthew Short.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, they have looked far more settled and their batting is coming together quite nicely. They are thin as far as their bowling stocks are concerned, but captain Rohit Sharma is managing his resources quite tactfully.

MI vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

There have been 29 matches between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. So far, Mumbai Indians have won 15 while Punjab Kings have won 14.

Check Out MI vs PBKS Probable XIs

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla

PBKS Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Harpreet Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

MI vs PBKS Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikanadar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here