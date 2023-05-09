MI vs RCB: Dream11 Prediction, Captain, Vice-captain, Head-To-Head Records For Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in what is expected to be an entertaining IPL 2023 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night.

MI are coming off a loss against old rivals Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore also faced a defeat in their most recent match against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley. Both these sides need a win in order to build some momentum and the surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will suit the battrs.

It promises to be a cracking contest - and the bowling side that holds their nerves is most likely to come out on top.

Fantasy Player Picks for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Suryakumar Yadav will be the main man for Mumbai Indians and the middle order batter will be hoping to continue his good run. He can be the captain of the side. However, he needs to be wary of Josh Hazlewood.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli has looked good all season but he needs to get cracking and increase his strike rate. On a flat Wankhede Surface, he could find his range and can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

RCB and MI have faced each other in 31 matches in IPL. RCB have won 14 whereas MI have emerged victorious on 17 occasions.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

Allrounders: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

MI vs RCB Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

What are the full squads of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2023?

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

