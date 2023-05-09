MI VS RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Rohit vs Kohli as Mumbai & Bangalore Lock Horns in Must-Win Game

Read more

Earlier this season, Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in the first match of the IPL 2023 campaign for both teams. Virat Kohli and Du Plessis both smashed fifties in the game and have been in a sublime scoring run ever since. On the other hand, the form of Rohit Sharma and MI’s death bowling are some areas of concern for the five-time IPL champs.

Sharma’s role in this IPL has been to provide brisk starts at the top, and at times he has had some success too, but consistency has deserted the right-arm batter whose early dismissal in huge chases has only added pressure on a relatively new batting line-up, which fortunately, from MI’s point of view, has delivered too.

At the same time, Mumbai Indians will also be concerned about their death overs bowling, having conceded four consecutive totals in excess of 200 while bowling first, two of which were recorded on flat decks here at the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB will hope that their troika of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell fire at the top, since whenever they have done so collectively, the team has found itself mostly on the right side of the results.

But it remains to be seen if RCB have more in their batting shelf apart from the big three, who have done the heavy lifting so far in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik has failed with the bat this season and RCB also do not have a big hitter in their lower-middle order either.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here