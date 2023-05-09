MI vs RCB: Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report For IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians are set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday, May 9.

With a mid-table logjam to contend with, Rohit Sharma and his team will be keen to dust off the loss in their previous match at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings and put in a much-more dominant performance at home.

Meanwhile, the RCB too are coming off a defeat against the Delhi Capitals with their latest result highlighting their inconsistency. Their middle order remains a worry. As they take on the MI, RCB will be looking to complete a double.

Where will the MI vs RCB match be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

What happened in the last IPL game at Wankhede in Mumbai?

MI played host to the Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL game in Mumbai. They put in a thrilling performance with the bat and won the match by 6 wickets. RR posted 212 for 7 and this score was chased down by MI in the final over with six wickets to spare.

What is the average score at Wankhede in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Wankhede is 185.

MI vs RCB Head-To-Head Record

MI and RCB have faced each other in 31 matches in IPL. Out of these 31 games, MI have won 17 whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 14 matches.

MI vs RCB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede is expected to be another batting beauty with some assistance to fast bowlers. During Mumbai and Rajasthan, the batters had an absolute blast and the conditions will remain the same for this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is expected to set fair on May 9. The temperature is expected to between 29°C and 32°C on the match day with humidity ranging from 64 percent to 74 percent.

