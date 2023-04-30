Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams and MI vs RR Head to Head Record

A miserable two-match losing streak halted Mumbai Indians’ progress on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. Mumbai seemed to have found the momentum with three back-to-back wins. But a 13-run defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings ended their sensational winning streak. In their last match, Rohit Sharma’s men had to concede a 55-run defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titans. The five-time IPL champions currently have six points under their belt. Mumbai will now be aiming to return to winning ways on Sunday. But it will be a tough task for Mumbai as they will be up against a high-flying Rajasthan Royals side at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rajasthan will come into the contest after getting the better of Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs. With five wins from eight matches, Rajasthan have till now claimed 10 points in the 16th season of the IPL.

Head-to-head records

The two sides have till now faced each other 29 times. Mumbai Indians have defeated Rajasthan Royals 15 times. Meanwhile, Rajasthan clinched victory on 13 occasions, while one match produced no result.

Check Out MI vs RR Probable XIs

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

MI vs RR Full Squad-

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad For IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root Singh, Litton Das

