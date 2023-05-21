MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad

In a crucial match on Sunday, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be eager to secure a resounding victory over the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad. This match holds added significance as it could potentially be Mumbai Indians’ final appearance in this year’s Indian Premier League.

With SunRisers Hyderabad already eliminated from the playoffs contention, Mumbai Indians have one final opportunity to strengthen their chances of qualification. They aim to capitalize on their impressive performance at the Wankhede Stadium this season and maximize their chances of progressing to the next stage of the tournament. The stakes are high, and Mumbai Indians will be determined to leave a lasting impact in this crucial encounter.

Fantasy Player Picks for Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Suryakumar Yadav is back doing what he does best. He has been sensational at the Wankhede and he will be key to Mumbai Indians’ fortune and can be the captain of the side.

For SunRisers Hyderabad, Abhishek Sharma has been a good inclusion at the top of the order. He will open the innings and can also chip in with the ball if the need be. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have faced each other in 20 matches in IPL. Out of these 20 games, SRH have won 9 whereas Mumbai Indians have come out victorious on 11 occasion

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Abhishek Sharma

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MI vs SRH Probable XIs

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

What are the full squads of Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad For IPL 2023?

MI vs SRH Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

SunRisers Hyderabad: iden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh