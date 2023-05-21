MI vs SRH LIVE, IPL 2023: With Playoff Berth at Stake, Rohit's Mumbai Look to be at their Best vs Hyderabad

Read more

With four wins and two defeats, MI have certainly taken full advantage of their home ground, something that Rohit Sharma’s men would want to continue as they also have the final opportunity to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).

Unlike Rajasthan Royals who have finished the league round with 14 points and a superior NRR of 0.148, Mumbai Indians can do one better and end with 16 points, but they must also win big. Currently at fourth, Royal Challengers Bangalore can be described as being in pole position since they have a better NRR of 0.180 than MI (-0.128) and RR.

MI’s biggest concern, on their home ground, has been their bowling which conceded four totals on the trot in excess of 200 and nearly a fifth against RCB, which has left their batters under severe pressure.

On the other hand, with nothing to lose, SRH will aim to end on a high and repeat most of the good work they did against RCB in their last outing. Heinrich Klaasen’s superb century came too late in this IPL for SRH’s liking but they gave a glimpse of what they can do with the bat, although as a side, the 2016 champions have lacked both direction and firepower.