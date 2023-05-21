MI vs SRH LIVE, IPL 2023: With Playoff Berth at Stake, Rohit's Mumbai Look to be at their Best vs Hyderabad

Live now
Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:43 IST
Mumbai, India
IPL 2023 MI vs SRH Live: Here comes the last double-header Sunday of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 where Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a must-win contest as the 5-time champions aim to seal a playoff berth. While SRH are already ruled out of the race to the playoffs, a victory with a big margin will keep MI in contention for the knockouts. However, their qualification will be confirmed only if RCB lose the last league game against GT. And if Mumbai gets beaten at the hands of SRH, the way ahead for them will be gloomy. Read More
With four wins and two defeats, MI have certainly taken full advantage of their home ground, something that Rohit Sharma’s men would want to continue as they also have the final opportunity to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).
Unlike Rajasthan Royals who have finished the league round with 14 points and a superior NRR of 0.148, Mumbai Indians can do one better and end with 16 points, but they must also win big. Currently at fourth, Royal Challengers Bangalore can be described as being in pole position since they have a better NRR of 0.180 than MI (-0.128) and RR.
MI’s biggest concern, on their home ground, has been their bowling which conceded four totals on the trot in excess of 200 and nearly a fifth against RCB, which has left their batters under severe pressure.
On the other hand, with nothing to lose, SRH will aim to end on a high and repeat most of the good work they did against RCB in their last outing. Heinrich Klaasen’s superb century came too late in this IPL for SRH’s liking but they gave a glimpse of what they can do with the bat, although as a side, the 2016 champions have lacked both direction and firepower.