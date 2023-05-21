MI vs SRH: Vivrant Sharma Announces His Arrival at IPL With Record-Breaking Knock in Debut Innings

Sunrisers Hyderabad youngster Vivrant Sharma announced his arrival at the Indian Premier League with a fine half-century against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Vivrant, who made his debut earlier this month against Rajasthan Royals, smashed 67 runs to register the highest runs by an Indian in the debut innings.

The southpaw got a chance to open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal as Sunrisers Hyderabad made a few changes to the XI for their last match of the season. The new opening pair worked well for them as Vivrant and Mayank shared a solid 140-run stand for the opening wicket to put Mumbai Indians’ under pressure in their do-or-die clash.

Vivrant looked in good touch and hit 9 fours and two sixes during his 47-ball in the middle. With his 67-run knock, Vivrant broke Swapnil Asnodkar’s long-standing record which he made in the inaugural season of IPL while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

Highest scores on debut innings in the IPL (Indian players)

67 - Vivrant Sharma (SRH) vs MI, Mumbai WS, today

60 - Swapnil Asnodkar (RR) vs KKR, Jaipur, 2008

58* - Gautam Gambhir (DC) vs RR, Delhi, 2008

56 - Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) vs SRH, Dubai, 2020

Highest score by an Indian in his debut innings in IPL history. Vivrant Sharma, take a bow He breaks Swapnil Asnodkar’s long-standing record before departing! — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 21, 2023

The 23-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir has a decent record in List A cricket as in 14 matches he has scored 519 runs at an average of 39.92. While in 7 First Class games, he scored 264 runs.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram said at the toss that SRH are looking forward to ending IPL 2023 on a strong note as they brought in express pacer Umran Malik and made some other major changes to their XI.

“We’d like to finish strong. Not the campaign we’d have liked. Opportunity for us to test our bench strength. Hopefully, they’ll come good. It’s a high-scoring venue, a great chance for our batters to be fearless. Hopefully, we can click as a batting unit," said Markram.