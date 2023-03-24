WPL 2023 Eliminator: Issy Wong Hat-trick, Nat Sciver-Brunt Fifty Help Mumbai Indians Clinch Ticket To Finale

Fast bowler Issy Wong bagged a sensational hat-trick after Nat Sciver-Brunt’s power-packed 38-ball 72 as Mumbai Indians thrashed UP Warriorz by 72 runs on Friday at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, storming into the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final. They will face Delhi Capitals in the season finale on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium.

After setting a challenging 183-run target, Mumbai Indians blew away what had been a resolute top and middle-order of the UP Warriorz, with Wong producing a superb hat-trick in the 13th over and returning figures of 4 for 15 in 4 overs.

MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator Highlights

After removing the dangerous Alyssa Healy (11) early and getting rid of an on-song Kiran Navgire (43), Wong cleaned up Simran Sheikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) to take a wicket each on the second, third and the fourth deliveries of her third over to produce a match-winning spell.

UP Warriorz were shot out for a mere 110 in 17.4 overs.

Navgire waged a lone battle for UP Warrioz with an entertaining 27-ball 43 with four fours and three sixes, but no other batters troubled the scorers in what turned out to be a one-sided contest.

UP Warriorz were off to a disastrous start, losing openers Healy and Shweta Sehrawat (1) inside the first three overs.

While Saika Ishaque produced a wicket-maiden second over that included the scalp of Sehrawat, Wong got Healy caught by her counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-off in the third.

Mumbai dealt another severe blow on the UP Warriorz when batting mainstay Tahlia McGrath (7) was run out in the fifth over while trying to steal a single from a packed off-side field.

With their backs pressed firmly against the wall, Navgire took the attack to Mumbai with two fours and a six off Ishaque and Grace Harris also got a four. The sixth over yielded 20 runs for UP Warriorz, who were 46/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Navgire also got a lifeline when she tried to clear the ropes again, off Amelia Kerr, with Hayley Matthews (1/13) spilling a regulation chance.

Navgire and Harris’ fourth-wicket stand for 35 runs was eventually broken in the eighth over when Sciver-Brunt claimed her first wicket, getting the latter caught by Wong for 14. At the halfway stage, UP Warriorz were 63/4.

ALSO READ | WPL 2023 Eliminator: MI’s Issy Wong Scripts History, Becomes First Bowler to Pick a Hat-trick - WATCH

The dynamic batter from Maharashtra perished after playing one straight to deep midwicket, after a quickfire 43, off Wong. The English bowler struck on the next delivery to clean up Sheikh and had Ecclestone chop one onto her wickets to complete her hat-trick.

Earlier in the first innings, Sciver-Brunt’s blistering unbeaten 72 powered Mumbai Indians to a daunting total. Sciver-Brunt was at her brutal best with the bat, clobbering nine fours and two sixes to make an unbeaten 72 and certainly made the most of an early lifeline when she was on six, with Sophie Ecclestone (2/39) dropping a regulation catch off Rajeshwari Gayakwad at mid-off.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here