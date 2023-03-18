MI vs UPW, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Pulls Off a One-handed Stunner to Dismiss Devika Vaidya - WATCH

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur has already set the standards of WPL 2023 high, becoming the first batter to score a half-century in the tournament. And when it comes to fielding and saving runs for her team, it’s not at all easy for the opposition to beat her. On Saturday, she pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss UP Warriorz opener Devika Vaidya in a bid to defend the total of 127 posted by Mumbai Indians in match no. 15 at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.

WPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

The incident happened in the second over of UP Warriorz’s chase when Devika looked to drive a flighted delivery from Haley Matthews. The batter leaned forward to play the shot but got a thick edge that flew towards the left of wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia. Harmanpreet was alert as she dived towards her right and grabbed the ball one-handed.

The dismissal came as a massive blow to UP Warrioz as the Alysa Healy side had scored just one run by then in the chase of 128.

WHAT. A. CATCH 🔥🔥@mipaltan wanted an early wicket and they have got one, courtesy of a sharp catch from captain @ImHarmanpreet 👏👏Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/6bZ3042C4S #TATAWPL | #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/5ArBZjTxRq — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 18, 2023

Earlier, England’s star left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) led the way with her excellent bowling as UP Warriorz bowled out formidable Mumbai Indians for 127. Had it not been for Issy Wong’s 19-ball 32, MI would have ended with much less than what they eventually got.

After their skipper Alyssa Healy opted to field first, the UP Warriorz bowlers did a commendable job to keep things tight against the strong and in-form Mumbai batting line-up.

MI were 56 for two at the end of the 10th over with Hayley Matthews (35) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (25) looking to build a partnership after the departure of Yastika Bhatia (5) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (7).

However, both Hayley and Kaur got out after getting starts, the India captain falling to compatriot Deepti Sharma after the former was done in by the seasoned Ecclestone.

ALSO READ | ‘He’s Done Well to Keep Selectors Interested’: Not Bharat but Shastri Picks Another Keeper for WTC Final

Amelia Kerr (3) lasted just five balls before being sent back by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, as the Warriorz reduced Mumbai Indians to 78 for five at the start of the 14th over.

While Ecclestone did bulk of the damage, the others supported her well and made MI work hard for every run. India player Gayakwad also had a good outing, returning with fine figures of two for 16 from her full quota of four overs.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here