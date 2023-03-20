MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's WPL 2023 match, March 20, DY Patil Stadium

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals: With the Women’s Premier League entering the final round of the group league, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals look comfortable to make their way to the playoffs. In an effort to clinch the top spot in the table, Mumbai and Delhi will cross swords against each other for their upcoming WPL fixture. The high-voltage clash is slated to take place on March 20 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. After registering five victories in a row, Mumbai Indians tasted their first defeat in the last match against UP Warriorz. Although, with 10 points in 6 matches, Harmanpreet Kaur’s unit is still sitting at the top. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are also coming off a loss and are now second in the standings with 4 wins.

Mumbai Indian’s dream run in the inaugural WPL ended after their batting unit suffered a massive collapse against UP. Batting first, they managed to post a below-par total of 127 runs, which the Warriorz chased down quite easily. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals fell short of Gujarat Giants in their previous outing, losing the game by 11 runs. If Meg Lanning’s side can beat Mumbai, they will climb to the top for the first time in the season.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

MI-W vs DEL-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match.

MI-W vs DEL-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

MI-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The MI-W vs DEL-W WPL match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday, March 20, at 7:30 pm IST.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nat Sciver

Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen, Nat Sciver

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

