MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Women’s Premier League, March 24

Mumbai Indians will clash with UP Warriorz in the Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League on March 24. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have been the team to beat in the tournament. However, they lost some steam after a great start. Mumbai Indians are now up against an upbeat UP Warriorz team. It will be interesting to see how Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz fares against this star-studded Mumbai Indians team. Meanwhile, you can make Harmanpreet Kaur or Grace Harris the captain of your fantasy cricket team.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 24.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on March 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Grace Harris

Suggested Playing XI for MI-W vs UPW-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Grace Harris

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

MI-W vs UPW-W Predicted Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

