Michael Bracewell Ruled Out of ODI World Cup Due to Achilles Injury
Michael Bracewell Ruled Out of ODI World Cup Due to Achilles Injury

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 07:50 IST

New Delhi, India

In 19 ODIs, Michael Bracewell has scored 510 runs and 15 wickets to his name. (AFP Photo)

In 19 ODIs, Michael Bracewell has scored 510 runs and 15 wickets to his name. (AFP Photo)

Michael Bracewell will undergo extensive rehabilitation for the injury after undergoing a surgery in UK

In another major blow to New Zealand with just a few months before the 2023 ODI World Cup gets underway in India, their star allrounder Michael Bracewell has been sidelined for up to eight months due to an injury which has ruled him out from the showpiece event.

Bracewell has ruptured his right Achilles while batting for Worcestershire Rapids in the ongoing T20 Blast in England.

The 32-year-old will be undergoing a surgery in UK on Thursday before starting his rehabilitation.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead admitted Bracewell was shaping up to be an important member of their squad for the ODI World Cup in India and that they will miss his ‘exceptional skills’.

“Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event,” Stead said.

“Michael’s a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for the BLACKCAPS since his international debut. We’ve seen his exceptional skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping as an important player for us at the world cup in India.

“Michael’s naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he’s now turning his focus to his rehabilitation," he added.

Bracewell has been on the road since April when he received a call-up by IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore and he will continue his stay in UK for at least a couple of weeks following the surgery.

Bracewell is the second major injury casualty for New Zealand in the lead up to the ODI World Cup.

Earlier this year Kane Williamson hurt his right knee while fielding in the opening match of IPL 2023 for Gujarat Titans which ruled him out from the entire league.

It has cast doubts over Williamson’s participation in the world cup with Stead still hopeful the star batter will recover just in the nick of time to be part of their squad.

