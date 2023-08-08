'Selections Over Past 15 Months Absolutely Confusing': Michael Clarke Slams Steve Smith's Inclusion in T20I Squad

Former captain Michael Clarke lashed out at Cricket Australia selectors for picking Steve Smith in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. Smith doesn’t have great numbers in T20I as compared to Test cricket as he scored 1008 runs in 63 T20Is at an underwhelming average of 25.20.

The premier Australia batter didn’t participate in Indian Premier League this year as he didn’t register his name for the mini-auction.

Clarke called Smith’s selection in the T20I squad an embarrassment for the selectors.

“I don’t understand (Smith’s selection), that to me is embarrassing for the selectors. They had him in the World Cup squad last year, and he couldn’t make the XI. He doesn’t get a game, we go terribly in the World Cup,” Clarke said on Sports Radio Big Sports Breakfast.

The 2015 ODI World Cup-winning captain further pointed out Smith not making it to the playing XIs in the 2022 T20 World Cup matches and slammed the selection committee for uncertainty over the past few months.

“Selections over the past 15 months have been absolutely confusing. Smith not playing in that World Cup, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. There’s just no accountability. It’s just swept under the carpet. I feel like I’m just watching a different game,” Clarke added.

Smith will open the batting when Australia meet South Africa in an upcoming Twenty20 series, selectors said, putting him in the box seat to do the job alongside David Warner at next year’s World Cup.

Smith, who usually bats at three or four, relaunched himself as an opener for the Sydney Sixers in a short Big Bash League cameo at the end of last season, smacking two sizzling centuries. The three-match T20I series in South Africa starts on 30 August.

Clarke pointed out Smith’s absence from franchise leagues in recent times and questioned his place in the T20I squad.

“I don’t know what they’re thinking with Smithy in the T20s. I don’t think he’s playing any other T20 cricket around the world. He’s not getting a gig in the IPL, didn’t get picked up there. He must still want to play though,” said Clarke.