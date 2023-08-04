'We Were Able to Make Good Progress': Mike Hesson Expresses Disappointment on Exit From RCB

Mike Hesson opened up on exit from Royal Challengers Bangalore as he shared his disappointment and talked about fond memories with the franchise. Hesson, who was the director of cricket operations at RCB, parted ways with the franchise on Sunday alongside Sanjay Bangar who was the head coach.

RCB confirmed the decision of not renewing the contract of Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar as part of the internal review that the team concluded post the end of the previous season.

Hesson pointed out that RCB managed to reach the playoffs three times out of the last four seasons where he was part of the management.

“Although we were able to make good progress making 3 playoffs in the last 4 seasons we were not able to win the elusive trophy that I like so many players, support staff and the amazing fans so dearly wanted," he wrote on Instagram.

Expressing his disappointment, the 48-year-old said that he had very fond memories while working with the people involved with the franchise.

“Although disappointed to be leaving RCB I have some very fond memories working with great people both on and off the park," he wrote.

Hesson further thanked the management and fans for the support and passion for the team.

“I would like to thank the management for the opportunity and wish RCB and it’s new coaching team the very best."

“Lastly to the amazing RCB fans, you are unwavering in your support and passion for the team and made me feel at home, for that I thank you," he concluded.

In 2020, Hesson was in charge and guided RCB to a fourth in the league but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator. The next season, RCB finished third but yet again lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In IPL 2022, RCB found themselves in the playoffs yet again by finishing fourth in the season but lost Qualifier 2 to the Rajasthan Royals. While in 2023, the side did not manage to make it to the playoffs.