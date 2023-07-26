MINY vs SEO Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket T20: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For MINY vs SEO

MINY vs SEO Dream11 Prediction: MI New York will play against Seattle Orcas in the 15th T20 game of Major League Cricket. Seattle Orcas currently lead the table, acquiring the top position with six points. They have incurred a single defeat in Major League Cricket so far. Church Street Park in North Carolina, USA will host the awaited T20 game on July 26. MI New York are currently positioned at fourth having won two out of the four games.

MI New York began their MLC campaign with a loss against the San Francisco Unicorns by 22 runs. They blew away the LA Knight Riders by 105 runs in their following game of the tournament. In their third game, MINY conceded another defeat to the Texas Super Kings, before picking up a dominant eight-wicket win against Washington Freedom.

Seattle Orcas beat Washington Freedom by five wickets for a flying start to their MLC campaign. They beat the San Francisco Unicorns by 35 runs to pick up a second consecutive victory. Seattle Orcas continued their brilliant form against the Texas Super Kings as well, picking up a win by eight wickets. Their only defeat of the campaign came at the hands of Los Angeles Knight Riders, as they lost their fourth game by two wickets.

Seattle Orcas are the favourites to win Wednesday’s game. They are having a much better form than any other team in the MLC so far.

MINY vs SEO Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Trent Boult

Vice-captain: Wayne Parnell

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: David Wiese, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Cameron Gannon, Andrew Tye, Trent Boult

MINY vs SEO Probable XIs:

MINY Probable XI: Shayan Jahangir, Tim David, David Wiese, Hammad Azam, Kieron Pollard (c), MD Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), NP Kenjige, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Ehsan Adil

SEO Probable XI: Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Wayne Parnell (c), Dasun Shanaka, SS Ranjane, IM Wasim, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Cameron Gannon, Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye

MINY vs SEO Full Squad:

MI New York Full Squad: Cody Chetty, David Miller, Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sami Aslam, Calvin Savage, Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Moshin, Devon Conway (wk), Lahiru Milantha (wk), Cameron Stevenson, Gerald Coetzee, Imran Tahir, Rusty Theron, Zia Shahzad

Seattle Orcas Full Squad: Nauman Anwar, Cameron Gannon, Shehan Jayasuriya, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Angelo Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Matthew Tromp, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell (c), Dasun Shanaka, Andrew Tye, IM Wasim.