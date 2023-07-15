'Why Link Cricket with Politics?': Ex-Pak Captain Urges PCB Not to Stop Babar & Co from Travelling to India

India and Pakistan will soon lock horns on Indian soil this year. As per the fixture of ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the arch-rivals on 15 October in what is expected to be a high-voltage clash of the marquee event. But time and again, reports are popping up that claim denial from Pakistan on their travel to India.

The tussle began last year when Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah strongly stated that India will not go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. In the aftermath, the Pakistan Cricket Board warned that Babar Azam & Co will pull out of the World Cup if India cancel their visit to Pakistan for Asia Cup.

After months of discussions, the continental tournament will now be held as per the hybrid model proposed by the PCB, according to which the first few games will be played in Pakistan while the rest of the tournament will be conducted in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup 2023 dates are out but the fixtures are yet to come. At the same time, media reports keep claiming that Pakistan will stick to their decision if India denies playing on their soil.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq has requested the PCB not to stop Babar and his boys from participating in the 50-over World Cup in India. Speaking at a public event, he said the game of cricket shouldn’t be mixed with politics.

“When there can be contact between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket? Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other,” a Times of India report quoted Misbah as saying.

“It is a great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot,” he added.

As far as the Asia Cup 2023 is concerned, the tournament will be played between 31st August to 17th September 2023. Pakistan will get four matches while the remaining nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka.