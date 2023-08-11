Fan Predicts India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup Final, Kiwi Pacer Responds 'Blackcaps Will Be..'

Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, fans are already buzzing as they cannot wait for the World Cup spectacle in India. Given that the World Cup returns to the Indian shores 12 years after the MS Dhoni-led unit lifted the trophy at the Wankhede Stadium, many fans feel it could be a repeat of the same this time around. A fan recently put New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell McClenaghan in the spotlight by asking him his thoughts on the ICC World Cup final between India and New Zealand to which McClenaghan gave a stunning reply.

The 37-year-old replied that New Zealand will reach the final of the ODI World Cup which is slated to begin on October 5 and will finish on November 19. According to McClenaghan, India will face off against the Kiwis on November 19 in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

McClenaghan has been pretty active on social media and he whole-heartedly interacts with fans on Twitter. A fan on Friday quizzed the former Mumbai Indians star about his thoughts after predicting that India and New Zealand will meet in the final.

“Have deep feeling that IND vs NZ will play the final of WC, always respect @BLACKCAPS whenever played against us, @Mitch_Savage, your feelings regarding WC tournament…," read the fan’s tweet.

McClenaghan was sporting enough as he replied to the tweet and said that the Blackcaps will be there.

Blackcaps will be there ☺️— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) August 11, 2023

It the prediction turns out to be true that fans will be in for a treat as India will look to avenge their defeats in the 2019 World Cup semifinal which turned out to be Dhoni’s last international outing as well as the World Test Championship final in 2021.

The Kiwis have been India’s kryptonite as they have managed to keep the Indian team at bay. After ousting the Men in Blue in the semis back in 2019, Kane Williamson’s side suffered a narrow defeat to England in the final.

India and New Zealand will meet each other in the group stage of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on October 22.