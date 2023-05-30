Mitchell Santner Starts Trending After a Fan Asks Users to Show Some Love to the CSK All-rounder

Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday outclassed Gujarat Titans to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League title. It was a nail-biting finisher and Chennai managed to add another trophy to their cabinet after Ravindra Jadeja hit the six and a four on the last two balls to seal the deal for his team.

Jadeja’s winning shot became a moment for history books as the stadium was full-packed despite the match being delayed to rain in Ahmedabad.

The fans on social media hailed Chennai for being one of the most consistent teams in the league’s history as with the title triumph they equalled the tally of Mumbai Indians for winning most IPL trophies - 5.

Meanwhile, later in the day, CSK all-rounder Mitchell Santner started trending on Twitter after a fan asked other users to trend the New Zealand star. ‘We Yellove You Santner’ became a top trend on Twitter.

CSK Fans, can we have a Hashtag trend for Santner ? WE YELLOVE YOU SANTNER pic.twitter.com/snm6S51RLU — FAFian™ (@SanthosH_S13) May 30, 2023

WE YELLOVE YOU SANTNER pic.twitter.com/cVboC6Lo9t— мιяα➐ᶜˢᴷ (@Yavdimira) May 30, 2023

WE YELLOVE YOU SANTNER pic.twitter.com/PYstIVyNYR— JD Salvatore (@jd_tweetz) May 30, 2023

I badly need a pic of Santner with the trophy. @ChennaiIPLWE YELLOVE YOU SANTNER pic.twitter.com/AfrKuJqfxY — ` (@rahulmsd_91) May 30, 2023

4K Done ✅Talk about Fanbase WE YELLOVE YOU SANTNER pic.twitter.com/DB6zFpGMyg — FAFian™ (@SanthosH_S13) May 30, 2023

A gun Fielder, A gun Bowler, A Gun Batter. The Greatest asset for usWE YELLOVE YOU SANTNER pic.twitter.com/pcqdf2KzyP — FAFian™ (@SanthosH_S13) May 30, 2023

This match was something else yarWe Yellove You Santner pic.twitter.com/Xszo2mr8qo— (@Mrinmoy25554517) May 30, 2023

Santner has been part of Chennai Super Kings since IPL 2019 but due to the bowling combination which MS Dhoni prefers and the limitations of overseas players in the XI, he didn’t get many chances over the year.

He was resigned by CSK in IPL 2022 mega auction for INR 1.9 crore. However, he got to play only six matches last season. While it was almost the same case this year too as he played only three matches in the title-winning campaign.

The New Zealand all-rounder has played only 15 matches in his IPL career and has claimed just 13 wickets and scored 22 runs.