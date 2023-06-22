Mitchell Starc Waits in Queue at Trent Bridge to Support Wife Alyssa Healy And Australia in 1st Women's Ashes Test

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc attended the Day 1 of the opening Women’s Ashes Test match between England women and Australia women’s cricket teams at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Starc, who is currently in England for the men’s Ashes, went to the stadium to support her wife Alyssa Healy. The Australia pacer has often been seen supporting Healy from the stadium on the big occasions. With a big gap between the first and second men’s Ashes Test, he decided to travel to Trent Bridge to support Healy, who is leading the Australia Test side for the first time.

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy - The beautiful story continues…What a couple! pic.twitter.com/w8xUmEAV75 — kartik update (@KartikUpdate5) June 22, 2023

ALSO READ| ‘Unlikely Virender Sehwag Will Apply..’: BCCI Official’s Bombshell Take Why Ex-Opener Could Ditch Selector’s Job

Meanwhile, Healy was also spotted in the crowd at The Oval during World Test Championship 2023 final between India and Australia.

ICC shared a video clip of the wicketkeeper-batter taking down notes during the Australian innings in the championship clash. The video was captioned “Batting lessons in store for Mitch Starc.”

Meanwhile, newly-minted Australia Test captain Healy admitted a “sense of nervousness" but at the same time excited about leading the team in the Women’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Healy, who led Australia on a T20 tour of India last December, has been thrust into the captaincy role after it was announced that Lanning would miss the series to deal with a medical issue at home.

Also Read | BCCI Invites Applications for a Member of Men’s Cricket Team Selection Committee

While a Test skipper admitted to feeling a few nerves, the 32-year-old wicketkeeper was determined to fully embrace the moment, as her team aimed to combat a revitalised England in the inaugural match of the multi-format Ashes series on Thursday.

“A sense of nervousness, but I think at the same time, it’s mainly excitement. This is probably one of the most hyped women’s Ashes series that I’ve been a part of over here and on the back of what took place at Edgbaston (Australia men’s Test victory at Edgbaston) it’s a really exciting time to be over here to play cricket," Healy was quoted by cricket.com.au.