Mitchell Starc Dons UP Warriorz Jersey to Support Wife Alyssa Healy, Fans Call Him 'World's Best Cheerleader'

Mitchell Starc donned the UP Warriorz jersey to support his wife Alyssa Healy in their playoff match against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday in WPL 2023.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side finished second in the WPL 2023 standings, whereas Healy’s UP Warriorz finished 3rd thus setting up a teasing fixture to join Delhi Capitals in the grand finale.

Ahead of the all-important playoff tie, star Australian pacer Starc was seen donning the UP Warriorz jersey to support the team captained by his wife.

Healy celebrates her 33rd birthday on March 24 and ahead of the Eliminator the Aussie pacer had also joined the Warriorz camp to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

Lauren Bell shared a story on Instagram wishing her skipper Healy whose husband Starc can be seen applying cake on her face.

Sharing the post, Bell wrote, “Happy Birthday, skip @A_Healy."

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t stop gushing at Starc’s gesture who after helping Australia win the ODI series against India stayed back in the nation to leave the country along with his wife after the conclusion of WPL.

It’s not the first occasion Starc has turned out to cheer for his wife Healy, and fans called the star pacer the ‘best cheerleader’ in the world.

Check how fans reacted:

The world’s favourite cheerleader - Mitchell Starc, in attendance for Alyssa Healy ♥️If this isn’t how marriage looks for me, I don’t want it! #Goals#WPL2023 | #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/NPLnBnAWKo — Lavanya ️‍ (@lav_narayanan) March 24, 2023

Mitchell Starc joins the UP Warriorz to support them in the eliminator on his wife Alyssa Healy’s birthday!#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4SfJLDRSIo— Vishal Dikshit (@Vishal1686) March 24, 2023

A husband who supports like Mitchell Starc > > > pic.twitter.com/bZYngeYwUC— Dhruvi Mendpara (@_dhruvirat718_) March 24, 2023

Mitchell Starc is in full support for the UP Warriorz pic.twitter.com/ZgYTF1V4OJ— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) March 24, 2023

Earlier, Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl against Kaur’s Mumbai Indians.

The Aussie wicketkeeper batter made some changes to her playing XI from their last match against Delhi Capitals which they lost by 5 wickets.

“Always nice to win the toss. Going to bowl tonight. Wicket looks a belter, don’t think it’ll change much. Hope dew comes in later. Last few teams batting first have lost the game. Few changes from the last match. Grace Harris comes back in, can’t remember all the others. Unfortunately Shabnim misses out," said Healy after toss.

