Mitchell Starc Doesn't 'Regret' Giving up IPL Money and Prioritising Australia

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc is content with representing Australia at the international level despite the growing popularity of franchise cricket. Starc last played in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015 but has since opted out of the league in order to prioritise his Australia career.

Starc on Sunday won the ICC World Test Championship title with Australia as they beat India by 209 runs in the final at The Oval.

“I enjoyed it (IPL), likewise I enjoyed my time at Yorkshire 10 years ago, but Australia will always sit at the top. I don’t regret any of it, money will come and go but I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve had," Starc told The Guardian.

“Over a hundred years of Test cricket and there’s been less than 500 men who have played it for Australia, that in itself makes it very special to be a part of it," he added.

Starc, who has played 78 Tests, 110 ODIs and 58 T20Is so far, is hopeful that the upcoming generation of players will be bent towards representing their country in Tests but he’s fearful of the lucrative opportunities the franchise cricket provides.

“The traditionalist in me still hopes there is a generation of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket. But the easy money is in franchise cricket, it’s the fast track to notoriety," he said.

Starc doesn’t rule out a return to IPL in future but it won’t be at the cost of playing for Australia. “I’d certainly love to play in the IPL again, but my goal for a long time has been to be at my best for Australia, no matter the format," Starc said.

“There’s nothing I love more in cricket than to sit back with my teammates at the end of a Test win and reflect on the success we’ve had that week. To be able to pull on the baggy green with a lot of my close mates, guys I’ve grown up in the game with," he added.

The 33-year-old feels fortunate to be able to wear the baggy green for over a decade now.

“Franchise cricket is great, but you can be bought or sold or traded in 12 months, whereas this is an opportunity (playing Tests) that I’ve been fortunate enough to have over 10 years now to be able to pull on the baggy green with a lot of my close mates, guys I’ve grown up in the game with," Starc said.