MLC 2023: CSK's Multiple IPL-winning Coach Stephen Fleming To Tutor Texas Super Kings

Former player and long-term coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Stephen Fleming has been made the head coach of the Major League Cricket (MLC) side Texas Super Kings (TSK).

The Dallas-based TSK are in partnership with the IPL giants and Fleming’s new MLC coaching role puts him in charge of all the three Super Kings teams - CSK, TSK and the Joburg Super Kings that play in the SA20 in South Africa, an ESPNCricinfo report said.

Fleming, the former captain of New Zealand, has had two stints as the coach of CSK. The first from 2009-15 saw the side winning the IPL twice (2010 and 2011) and finishing runners-up thrice (2012, 2013 and 2015). The franchise also won the Champions League in 2010 and 2014 under Fleming’s watch.

Fleming left CSK after the franchise was banned in 2015 for a couple of years due to its key officials being involved in betting. This saw Fleming taking up a coaching role at Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 and oversaw their progress to the final in the 2017 edition of the IPL.

When the CSK returned in 2018, Fleming was reinstated as the head coach and immediately tasted success guiding the team to a title win. He helped CSK add the fourth IPL crown to their kitty in 2021, while narrowly failing to win back-to-back IPL titles for the second time when they finished runners-up in 2019.

Fleming has built a strong and enduring partnership with long-time CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which is widely regarded as one of the key reasons for CSK’s phenomenal success in the IPL.

Fleming’s appointment as the coach augurs well for TSK, who would be looking to benefit from Fleming’s vast experience.

The MLC is slated to be played between July 13 and July 30, with six teams competing in a total of 19 matches. The player draft was organised in Houston on March 19 that saw several big names, including Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton De Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Anrich Nortje getting picked up by the teams. India’s Unmukt Chand, who captained the Under-19 side to World Cup win in 2012 will also be a part of the league.

There have, however, been some concerns over the start of the tournament, which is held to be an important vehicle to make the game popular in the US. The International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly “disapproved" the MLC and the developmental T20 league Minor League Cricket (MiLC) as USA Cricket had not sanctioned the two events.

The MLC and MiLC are run by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), which had signed a 50-year commercial rights deal with USA Cricket in 2019.

