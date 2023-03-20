MLC 2023 First Draft: Full List of Players Signed by 6 Franchises in Major League Cricket

The emergence of T20 format has led to the inception of several franchise league tournaments in the last few years and now Major League Cricket of the US has also joined the bandwagon. The inaugural season of MLC will start on July 13 and lead up to the final on July 30. It will be an 18 days tournament where the six teams will play a total of 19 matches. The first player draft of Major League Cricket took place on Monday at the Space Center Houston, the official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The draft was conducted in a “snake order” format as the team that picked last in the first round got the first pick in the second round. The draft lasted nine rounds. No trading of picks were allowed. Each team had three minutes to make their selections in rounds 1-5 and two minutes in rounds 6-9. The ninth round consisted of a rookie player selection (Under-23).

Several big cricketers from across the globe were signed by the franchise in the first draft including Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Corey Anderson.

Here are the squads of the 6 MLC franchises after the first draft.

Los Angeles Knight Riders:

Ali Khan, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Ali Sheikh, Saif Badar, Shadley Van Schalhywh, Bhaskar Yadram

Seattle Orcas:

Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Harmeet Singh, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjani, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Nauman Anwar, Phani Simhadri, Angelo Perera, Matthew Tromp

MI New York:

Steven Taylor, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Henjige, Monank Patel, Sarbjeet Ladda, Shayan Jahangir, Usman Rafiq, Saideep Ganesh

Team Texas:

Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, Lahiru Milantaha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Cody Chetty, Zia Shahzad, Saiteja Mukamalla

Washington Freedom:

Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalhar, Saad Ali, Dane Piedt, Sujith Gowda, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum

San Francisco Unicorns:

Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi

Following the conclusion of the first half of the Minor League Cricket (MiLC) season, a further round of the draft will take place in early July allowing teams to select one additional player based on performances throughout the MiLC season. That player will be added to the full team roster. An additional two U-23 players serving in development roles for each squad will also be selected to provide further opportunities for young players to rub shoulders with some of the world’s best T20 cricketers and coaching staff.

