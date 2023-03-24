MLC 2023 Draws ICC's 'Disapproval' As USA Cricket Clashes With Organisers

The Major League Cricket (MLC) T20 competition, which is widely regarded as one of the main vehicles to make cricket popular in the US, seems to have hit a roadblock with a dispute between the US cricket governing body and the league’s organisers forcing the International Cricket Council (ICC) to classify the event as “disapproved" for the time being, according to a report.

The ICC has directed members to refrain from issuing NOC to players looking to participate in the event till the issue is settled, ESPNCricinfo reported. Threat looms large also on the MLC developmental league, the Minor League Cricket (MiLC).

The issue stems from strife between USA Cricket and the American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), which administers both the MLC and MiLC and comes only days after the player draft on Sunday that saw noted international players like Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Wanindu Hasaranga, Corey Anderson and others being signed by franchises in. India’s Unmukt Chand, who captained the Under-19 side to World Cup win in 2012 will also be a part of the league.

While it was earlier believed that USA Cricket had given the green signal to the MiLC for 2021 as well as 2022, it looks now that the US cricket governing body had sanctioned neither the MLC nor the MiLC.

“Members may be aware of the following two events that are proposed to be played in the USA. Applications for sanction have been submitted to USA Cricket, but these events have not yet been sanctioned by USA Cricket. Consequently, without a sanction from the host member, both events are currently deemed to be Disapproved Cricket and as such, Members should not issue NOCs to their players to participate in either event," ICC said in a statement.

A statement from USA Cricket on March 1 said the board members were “concerned about the operations of Minor League by ACE without any accountability and its failure to follow the USA Cricket guidelines, not to mention the lack of communication".

“USA Cricket has sent a letter to ACE that includes several questions on Minor League operations by ACE that we hope to get a quick response timely to allow for sanctioning of the event," the statement added.

The ACE signed a 50-year commercial rights deal with USA Cricket in 2019. The current interim board chairman of USA Cricket Atul Rai had voted in favour of the deal at that time. He left the board in 2020, but was elected back in 2022. Now, it seems he has had a change of stance in his second term.

The dispute, according to observers, is a ploy being used by USA Cricket to revise the original terms of the agreement with the ACE that promised the latter 95% of the revenues created by the MLC.

The MLC organisers, however, were optimistic of the event starting on the scheduled date of July 13. The final is to be played on July 30.

