MLC 2023: Nicholas Pooran's Blazing Hundred Guides MI New York to Title Victory

MI New York scripted history on Sunday as they won the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) edition in the USA, defeating Seattle Orcas in the final by seven wickets. MINY skipper Nicholas Pooran scored a blistering 137 off just 55 deliveries as his team successfully chased down a 184-run target with 24 balls to spare.

The Orcas looked to be in a comfortable sport after having posted challenging 183/9 on the board in Dallas and then had Steven Taylor walking in the first over to tip the scales in their favour. However, Pooran’s century turned the tables.

MI New York captain struck 13 sixes and 10 fours during his stay in the middle. After not finding a spot in the West Indies ODI squad for the ongoing series against India, Pooran showcased his class act in the United States of America and got the job done with a boundary on the last ball of the 16th over. He ended the season with 388 runs, smashing 34 sixes and possessing a strike rate of 167.

The fireworks had nothing on Nicky P tonight, NOTHING! The moment we became the first #MajorLeagueCricket champions. #OneFamily #MINewYork pic.twitter.com/8bXE7Aq3V4— MI New York (@MINYCricket) July 31, 2023

After being asked to bat first, Seattle Orcas struggled to post 183/9 with Quinton de Kock top-scoring with 87 runs from 52 balls. The likes of Shehan Jayasuriya (16), Shubham Ranjane (29) and Pretorius (21) produced double-digit efforts. Trent Boult (3/34) and Rashid Khan (3/9) were the pick of the bowlers to keep the Seattle Orcas guessing.

Pooran rightfully bagged the Player of the Match award and the captain was elated over his team’s maiden title win.

“Chatting today we spoke about creating history. We lost our captain, and a couple of players. At the end of the day, I am proud as everyone contributed. We knew it was a good batting wicket, we were prepared for this moment from a week ago. We had to be confident and believe in each other. We got over the line today, we were been put under pressure earlier this week,” Pooran said at the post-match presser.

“You are going to bat like Nicky P, I told myself and backed my skill. I just had to execute my skills, I have been working on it for the last 5-6 years. It was really special for me. I just want to thank all the fans and supporters, they have been really amazing,” he added.