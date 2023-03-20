MLC 2023 Draft: Unmukt Chand Picked by LA Knight Riders, Finch to Lead SF Unicorns

The Major League Cricket (MLC) player draft took place Monday with the biggest names in world cricket and some of the most renowned names in the United States went under the hammer.

The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket will kick off later in July, but the player draft was held on March 20 with six franchises battling for supremacy. Four of the six franchises are either partly or fully owned by IPL franchises.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders made their presence felt at the drafts as many renowned names in world cricket including the likes of Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Wanindu Hasaranga among others were picked by the various franchises.

ALSO READ| ‘Heard That This is Last IPL of MS Dhoni But I Don’t Think’: Former CSK All-rounder Shane Watson

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch was picked by San Francisco Unicorns and he will be seen leading the franchise in the upcoming season. The Unicorns had also signed Corey Anderson in Round 1 of the draft.

One of the most high-profile names in USA cricket, Unmukt Chand, who captained India’s U-19 World Cup-winning team in the past was snapped up by LA Knight Riders in the draft. He became the LA Knight Riders’ second pick and brings plenty of experience having featured in the IPL as well.

Earlier in the first round of the draft, Harmeet Singh, who featured in India’s U19 World Cup winning side in 2012 alongside Chand, was the first overall pick after a quick move from Seattle Orcas.

Mumbai Indians’ New York landed former USA captain Steven Taylor. Liam Plunkett, the renowned English pacer was picked up by San Francisco Unicorns.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS: ‘We Are Very Much Used to it Now,’ Says Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah’s Absence

The LA Knight Riders did some good work at the draft by not only landing Chand, and USA wicketkeeper Jaskaran Malhotra, but they also landed former Canada captain Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder currently part of the touring party in India was picked by the Unicorns, whereas his compatriot Mitchell Marsh who has been impressive in both ODI against India was signed by the Seattle Orcas.

Other renowned names include Anrich Nortje who signed for DC Freedom, Wanindu Hasaranga who joins the South African pacer at Freedom, and Quinton de Kock was also picked by the Orcas.

Get the latest Cricket News here