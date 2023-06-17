'Absolute Beauty': Moeen Ali Bamboozles Cameron Green With 'Jaffa', Ricky Ponting-Nasser Hussain Impressed | WATCH

Moeen Ali made his return to Test cricket, coming out of retirement after Ben Stokes insisted the all-rounder to represent England in the Ashes 2023 with Jack Leach ruled out. Having collected his OBE days ahead of the first Test in Edgbaston, Ali proved to be a handful for Australian batters, particularly Cameron Green who was bamboozled by a turning delivery from Moeen.

Known for his aggressive batting style, Ali managed to score just 18 returns upon his return to red-ball cricket however he made an impact with the ball as well, hunting down Travis Head before producing a moment of magic as he dismissed a well-set Green.

The England all-rounder bowled an ‘absolute beauty’ in the words of Nasser Hussain, and Ricky Ponting called his delivery ‘vicious’ as Ali rattled Green’s stumps with an outrageous turn.

Ashes 2023 Live Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: Ton-up Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey Keep Australia Going

The incident occurred in the 68th over of the inning, Green was batting at 38 having stitched together a fifty partnership with Usman Khawaja.

On the first ball of the over, Ali delivered a flouted one, outside the off stumping, teasing Green who attempted to play a drive, but as fate would have it, the ball turned viciously after bouncing off the surface and went through the gap between the bat and pad of the Australia all-rounder.

Before Green knew it, his stumps were rattled and both Ponting and Hussain, who were commentating on the match were left impressed.

“Beauty! What an absolute beauty drifting away, spinning, Moeen has his second with a Jaffa," praised Hussain.

“Vicious turn, thumps onto the top of middle and leg, well bowled Moeen Ali," said Ponting.

ALSO READ| ‘Can You Imagine an ICC Event Without India vs Pakistan?’: Ex-IND Opener Questions as WTC 3 Begins

Talking about the first Test, earlier on Day 1, England scored 393/8 before Stokes made an audacious call to declare, and invited Australia to bat. They finished with 14/0 at Stumps, although England pulled away with three wickets in the first session on Day 2.

After a mixed second session shared by both teams ended, Australia managed to score 188/4 at Tea before then going on to cross the 220-run mark when Green got dismissed.