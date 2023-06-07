Moeen Ali Makes Comeback from Retirement, Added to England Test Squad Ahead of Ashes 2023

Moeen Ali was included in England’s squad for the Ashes against Australia, marking his comeback to test cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, said: “We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.

“We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign.”

Moeen Ali replaced spinner Jack Leach was ruled out with a lower back stress fracture.

The Birmingham-born off-spinner will be looking to add to his 64 Test caps. He has scored 2,914 Test runs and has 195 wickets at Test level. He will celebrate his 36th birthday during the first Test at Edgbaston on 18 June.

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September 2021, is said to have been contacted by England skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum over a potential return to test cricket.

England’s bowling department in the build-up to the series was also struck a blow with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out due to an elbow injury.

The Ashes will start June 16 at Edgbaston. The England party will report to Birmingham on Monday 12 June. They are due to practice at Edgbaston from Tuesday 13 June.

ENGLAND’S ASHES SQUAD:

Ben Stokes (C)

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow

Stuart Broad

Harry Brook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Dan Lawrence

Jack Leach

Ollie Pope

Matthew Potts

Ollie Robinson

Joe Root

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

ASHES SCHEDULE:

1st Test: 16-20 June, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test: 28 June-2 July, Lord’s, London

3rd Test: 6-10 July, Headingley, Leeds

4th Test: 19-23 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 27-31 Kia Oval, London

