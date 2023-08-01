'If Stokesy Messages Me Again, I'm Going to Delete it': Moeen Ali Confirms Retirement from Tests – WATCH

Veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali has confirmed no coming back to Test cricket after England clinched a thrilling 49-run win in the final Ashes Test on Monday at The Oval. He played a crucial role in the series, picking up 9 wickets in 4 games and scoring 180 runs including a half-century. But as the series concluded with a 2-2 scoreline, Ali confirmed that his 68th Test was also his last.

Moeen Ali was asked to come out of retirement for this Ashes series after England’s frontline spinner Jack Leach was ruled out due to injury. The all-rounder obliged the request made by Test captain Ben Stokes and gave his best shot. But on Monday, Moeen said if Stokes messages him anymore regarding his return, he would delete them for sure.

“If Stokesy messages me again, I’m going to delete it. That’s me done. I really have enjoyed it, and it’s great to finish on it,” Moeen Ali told," Moeen told the BBC’s Test Match Special.

“It feels amazing. To come back was a little bit daunting actually, because I’ve never played that well against Australia. It was one of those things where, when Stokesy asked me, I thought, ‘Why not? I’m going to go into a brilliant side and I still believe I can do alright’,” he added.

Moeen Ali’s return saw him getting injured as he split his spinning finger in Edgbaston Test which England lost by 2 wickets. After missing out on the second Test at Lord’s, he returned to the mix in Leeds and picked up the wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head in the second innings. Reportedly, an English supporter sent a honey-based wound gel that helped him heal and get back into action.

In Manchester, he scored a fifty while batting at No. 3 but didn’t bowl in the first innings after hurting his groin. In the second innings, he took 3 for 76 in 23 overs before the rain washed out the final day of the game.

“I’m so glad I came back and said yes. Just from the first day, I came into the changing room [under] Baz and Stokesy, to play again and be part of this team with Jimmy and Broady, these guys, when I started they were there.

“It’s been amazing. I’m chuffed that I can finish with a win against Australia and played a little bit of a helping hand. I’ve had a good run and I’ve really enjoyed playing Test cricket for England and representing everybody in this country,” he added.

Moeen finished his Test career 204 wickets and 3094 runs in 68 games.