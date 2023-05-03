In a Special Leave Petition filed with the Supreme Court, Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has alleged that a criminal case against the Indian cricketer has been “erroneously stayed for the past 4 years, without any just circumstances."

Jahan has accused Shami of continuing to engage in extra-marital affairs with prostitutes, even while on tours with the senior national cricket team. These allegations of domestic abuse and adultery were first brought up by Jahan in 2018 when she filed a police complaint in Jadavpur.

Despite Shami denying all allegations, Jahan has been persistently pursuing the case against him. In 2018, Shami and his elder brother Hasib Ahmed were questioned by the Kolkata Police’s women’s grievance cell, and an arrest warrant was issued against the cricketer by the Alipore Court. However, the warrant was later stayed. Additionally, even after Jahan accused Shami of being involved in match-fixing, the Indian cricket board’s (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit gave him a clean chit.

Hasin Jahan’s recent plea in the Supreme Court alleges that the Kolkata sessions court stayed action against Shami, even though the cricketer “did not even pay for the stay of criminal trial, and his sole grievance was only against the issuance of arrest warrants."

In her plea, Jahan reiterated her allegations that Shami demanded dowry from her. In a shocking claim, Jahan, who worked as a model and cheerleader in the IPL, accused Shami of continuing to have extramarital affairs, even during his tours with the senior national cricket team.

According to the petition, “Mr. Shami used to use his second mobile phone, an HTC device with the number +447864905556, for managing all his affairs related to prostitutes, and the said phone was seized by the Lal Bazaar Police, Kolkata, in connection with the present crime. However, as per the allegations in the petition, Mr. Shami still continues to be involved in sexual activities with prostitutes."

Shami had previously stated that he would apologize to Jahan if her allegations were proven true in court. Earlier this year, Shami was ordered to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 50,000 to Jahan by a Kolkata court. However, Jahan was dissatisfied with the alimony amount and demanded Rs 10 lakh per month in 2018, which included Rs 7 lakh for personal expenses and Rs 3 lakh for their daughter’s maintenance.

