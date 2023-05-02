'Petrol Khatam ho Chuka Tha!': Shami's Hilarious Response When Asked if he Wanted to Continue Bowling

The manner in which Mohammed Shami was getting the new ball to swing during an IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it won’t be wrong to think would have liked to continue despite finishing his quota of four overs.

Shami took 4/11 to leave DC in deep trouble with the visitors losing half their side in just five overs after opting to bat first.

During the stunning spell that saw Shami bowl four overs on the trot, he had given his all and was happy his quota had ended.

‘Petrol Khatam ho Chuka Tha (I ran out of fuel)! I had given my all," Shami burst out laughing when asked by Murali Karthik if he wanted to continue bowling.

Shami said GT bowlers practiced a lot on the Ahmedabad pitch and knew what lengths will work on them and he was just following the plan.

“We practice a lot of ahead of the season and we understand how the pitches behave, what lengths to bowl. I’m just following the plan," Shami said of his performance.

Shami added his job is to attack from the first over itself and getting few wickets in the Powerplay is important.

“My job is to attack and take wickets and if we can take those early wickets in the Powerplay, it always is a huge plus for the team," he said.

DC though made some recovery thanks to a maiden fifty from Aman Khan as they finished with 130/8 from 20 overs.

Aman scored 51 off 44.

“Feel the total is gettable, don’t think there is too much swing or seam," Shami said.

