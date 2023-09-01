'I Don't Have an Ego': Mohammed Shami Says He's Ready to Bowl at Any Stage Ahead of India's Asia Cup Opener

Mohammed Shami has been one of the constant presence in India’s ODI and Test teams and has churned out consistent performances. Be with the new ball or in the death overs, the senior pacer has been quite dependable and ready to deliver at any stage of the game.

For nearly 11 months, India have been playing without Jasprit Bumrah but with the pacer now fit and back in the mix, he will be the one sharing the new ball but with whom? Shami or Mohammed Siraj?

For Shami, it’s not a concern.

“Depends on whether I have the new ball or whether the team requires me at any stage during the match, I’m always on," Shami said on Star Sports. “I don’t have any hesitancy to bowl with the new ball or the old ball. I don’t have an ego like that. All three of us (Bumrah, Shami and Siraj) are bowling very well, so it depends on the management on who will play."

Shami doesn’t buy in the theory that a bowler has to readjust when switching from red-ball to white-ball cricket as he feels anything in the right areas will trouble the batter.

“There is only one goal, to go and give our 100%, the result will come running to us if we give our 100%. So it is very important to focus and execute, it’s a very simple plan. There is too much talk about the white ball or red ball, if you bowl in the right areas I don’t think that there is any difficulty in any ball," Shami said.

India will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on Saturday and Shami says the team is ready for the big match having undergone a preparatory camp in Alur last month.

“For big games, there is always preparation as we have practiced in the training camp. I don’t think we have to analyse too much into the situation, we have the skill and the bowling lineup, so we don’t have to think too much. But I have to say one thing, whenever one-day matches come, there has to be focus. So to be focused and to have proper planning," he said.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reckons Shami is going to present a good challenge for the in-form Pakistan captain Babar Azam who scored 151 in the tournament opener.

“Mohammed Shami is a fantastic bowler, his form is also very good. And even in Bumrah’s absence, he managed the bowling very well. Even his form in the IPL was great. So he has a lot of talent. In my opinion, Babar Azam is going to have a lot of difficulty facing Mohammed Shami," Kaif said.