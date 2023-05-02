'Sensational, Great Signs For India': Twitter in Awe of Mohammed Shami After Stunning Spell During GT vs DC

Hoping to get their campaign back on track, Delhi Capitals ran into a red-hot Mohammed Shami on Tuesday evening in Ahmedabad with the Gujarat Titans pacer destroying their top order with a fiery spell of swing bowling.

Shami struck with the very first delivery of the match and finished with 4/11 from four overs, a spell that saw him bowling 15 dot balls.

Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg were his victims as DC were left in tatters after opting to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT captain Hardik Pandya was pleased as punch with the performance of his star bowler but DC head coach Ricky Ponting was stunned witnessing his team falling to another low in what has been a troubled campaign so far.

Former cricketers and fans were all praise for the 32-year-old with many hoping the veteran will carry his form into the WTC final and the ODI World Cup.

Sensational Shami. Gets better with age. What a spell. #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/ka4dNgI9GV— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 2, 2023

Those first few overs from #Shami were ideal Test match lengths. Such a treat to watch that perfect seam position off his hand.Great signs for India, especially ahead of the WTC final.#IPL2O23 #GTvDC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 2, 2023

Mohammed Shami is now Purple Cap holder of this IPL 2023.Incredible, Shami. pic.twitter.com/5bRWQcrEB4 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 2, 2023

We need this beast mode of Shami in the World Cup, man can be a game changer for us. #GTvsDC pic.twitter.com/6jYXdvh8Ko— Vaishnavi✨ (@BludVirat) May 2, 2023

These are the best bowling figures for Shami in his IPL career.

With those four wickets, Shami also became the leading wicket-taker of the season with 17 scalps from nine matches.

During a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters, Shami revealed that there wasn’t much swing on offer and it’s important to hit the right length.

