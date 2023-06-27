Mohammed Shami Requested to be Rested For West Indies Tour: Report

The BCCI recently named a 16-man squad for India’s two-match Test series against West Indies which led to questions over a few decisions including Cheteshwar Pujara being dropped and few top domestic performers being snubbed, again.

The inclusion of greenhorns including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar was welcomed but with BCCI providing no official reason (s) why Pujara, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami weren’t picked, it led to speculations.

A day after being ignored, Pujara posted a clip of him practicing and later on, reports claimed that he has been added to the West Zone squad for the 2023 Duleep Trophu further strengthening the speculation that the veteran has indeed been dropped after a poor show in the WTC final that India lost to Australia by a massive margin.

Another report claimed that Umesh Yadav is injured and hence not didn’t make the cut for the Caribbean tour.

Now, it’s been reported that Shami had himself asked for a ‘complete rest’ from the West Indies series slated to get underway from July 12. The senior fast bowler hasn’t been selected for a three-match ODI series that follows the Tests.

As per a report in The Indian Express, following the WTC final, Shami asked the team management for a break which was accepted.

With a grueling season ahead including 2023 Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, Shami seems to be giving himself ample time to regain strength and rejuvenate to avoid any untimely fitness concerns.

India are already dealing with fitness issues to few of their first-choice stars including Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

Fast bowling legend Glenn McGrath says that a fast bowler has to take a break every 12 months to get stronger.

“Every 12 months, I think you need a bit of a break to get strong and fit again. So your body can withstand the stresses of fast bowling because it is not a natural thing. That’s up to the individual to actually take that rest when he feels he needs it," McGrath told The Indian Express.