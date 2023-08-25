'Cannot Play Anyone, You'll Have to Play Mohammed Siraj Only': Aakash Chopra on India Third Pacer's Slot in ODI WC

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has backed Mohammed Siraj for India’s third pace option in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. Siraj has been picked in the Asia Cups squad and considering his ODI record, he is expected to get selected in the ODI World Cup too. He is the highest-ranked Indian pacer in the current ICC ODI Rankings - 5th spot with 670 rating points. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, he has led the Indian pace attack well in recent times.

India have picked five pacers in the Asia Cup squad as Bumrah and Shami are almost a certainty in the Playing XI. The race will be between Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna for the third pacer’s slot.

Chopra heaped praise on Siraj as he pointed out his incredible numbers in ODIs and stated that he has a better record than both Shami and Bumrah.

“Mohammed Siraj is brilliant. He has had a short career. 43 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 20.7 and an economy rate of 4.78. They are better than both Bumrah’s and Shami’s numbers. In Asia, his average becomes 16.57 and economy rate is 4.51," Aakash Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Chopra suggested that Siraj is well ahead of Krishna and Siraj as there should not be any debate for his place in the XI.

“You cannot play anyone. You will have to play Siraj only".

“His numbers in Asia are better than his numbers outside Asia. So, people who were talking about whether Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna can be played instead of Siraj, you cannot play anyone. You will have to play Siraj only. You should play him," Chopra added.

The former India opener further heaped praise on Bumrah as he also pointed out his numbers in the 50-over format.

“Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 121 wickets in 72 matches at an average of 24.3 and an economy rate of 4.63. He is brilliant - nearly two wickets per game. In Asia also, his average is 23.9 and he has an economy rate of 4.65. These are phenomenal numbers," he added.

Bumrah recently made his comeback in international cricket with the T20I series against Ireland after a long injury lay-off. The premier paceman looked in great rhythm on the tour and will now lead the pace attack in the Asia Cup where India will start their campaign against the arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.