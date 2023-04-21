'Mohammed Siraj is Our Leader, Sets Tone for us With New Ball': RCB Bowling Coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling coach Adam Griffith hailed premier pacer Mohammed Siraj and called him one of the best in the world at present after he ran riot with the ball against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Siraj claimed a four-wicket haul and helped RCB register a crucial 24-run win in Mohali.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Siraj has been in fine form this year for India and he is also replicating the same in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Against PBKS, Siraj displayed his bowling prowess in both powerplay and death overs as he also ended up leading the race of Purple Cap. He has taken 12 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 13.41 and an economy rate of 6.71.

“He’s one of the best in the world at the moment. Even in the last game when 444 runs were hit, he went for 30. So it’s not just (in this game), he’s been bowling really well for the whole tournament and even before that."

“I think you saw how well he was bowling for India. He’s our leader, he’s the guy that sets the tone for us with the new ball and it is no coincidence that our PowerPlays have been so good with the ball so far this tournament," Griffith said in the post-match press conference.

In ODIs this year, Siraj picked 19 wickets in eight matches at an average of 13.21 and economy rate of 4.61, making decisive strikes in Power-play and held on the number one spot in ‘bowlers’ rankings for a brief period too.

The RCB bowling coach pointed out the that Siraj has been able to control his lengths well and he doesn’t rely only on swing by pitching it up.

“He’s taken it (his lengths) to another level. What I think he’s doing really well is he’s controlling his lengths exceptionally well. He’s not falling into the trap of thinking I’ve got to pitch the ball up to swing it."

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“He’s still swinging it from that really aggressive length that the batter can’t get down and drive him. It’s also his ability to get the ball into the right-hander and go across to the left-hander as well as swinging the ball has been the showcase for him this year."

Though Siraj has been a bright spot in Bangalore’s bowling show, the absence of Josh Hazlewood has been felt, especially when other fast-bowling options have gone expensive in the competition.

Talking about Hazlewood’s availability, Griffith suggested that he is working his way to be back to full fitness.

“He’s stayed in Bangalore to continue his preparation. He’s going really well. He’s got a couple of things that he needs to tick off for Cricket Australia to then sign off so then he’s available to play."

“He’s doing everything he possibly can to make sure he’s good to go. I chatted with him briefly yesterday after his bowling, he was really positive. We’ll get back tomorrow, assess how he’s gone, he’ll train again and we’ll go from there."

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here