Mohammed Siraj Rested for ODI Leg of West Indies Tour, Star Pacer Flies Back Home: Report

Ahead of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, BCCI have decided to rest Mohammed Siraj from the 50-over leg of the Caribbean tour, keeping an eye on the star pacer’s workload management. Siraj had played both the Test matches of the series which India won 1-0 and the second Test was drawn.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, Siraj has flown back home have been afforded a few days’ rest after his exploits in red-ball cricket. The 29-year-old picked up 7 wickets during the Test series, including a five-wicket haul.

Siraj had not been named in the T20I team, and thus he flew back along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini.

Siraj was expected to spearhead the pace attack alongside the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and Umran Malik as well as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the ODI leg but keeping an eye on the World Cup he has been sent back home.

The BCCI have yet to name a replacement for the star pacer who has been in excellent form, leading India’s pace battery in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Siraj picked up a fifer in the second Test against the Windies and was subsequently named Man of the Match as the fixture ended in a draw. He had also picked up five wickets during the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 but couldn’t help his side avoid a defeat to Australia.

The first ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on the 27th July, Thursday.

BCCI’s decision to rest Siraj comes keeping an eye on the busy schedule for the Indian team as they are set to kick-start their preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup at home with upcoming white ball series against Australia, Ireland as well as the Asia Cup.

Siraj had last played an ODI for India in March 2022, and he has been the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in 50 overs format since 2022, with 43 scalps to his name.