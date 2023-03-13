Mohammed Siraj Turns 29: A Look at Hyderabad-born Pacer's Top Bowling Spells

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOHAMMED SIRAJ: From bowling with a cricket ball for the first time in 2015 to make his international debut just two years later- Mohammed Siraj’s rise in Indian cricket has been nothing short of a fairy tale. Siraj represented India for the first time in 2017 during a T20I match against New Zealand.

The Hyderabad-born had secured his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract in 2017 and represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in that season. Siraj picked up 10 wickets from six matches in the debut IPL season. As Siraj celebrates his 29th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his top-five amazing spells.

4/17 vs New Zealand, 2022

Mohammed Siraj registered his best T20I bowling figures during a T20I match against New Zealand in November last year. He picked up four wickets after conceding just 17 runs in his four overs. He had dismissed Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in that game.

4/32 vs Sri Lanka, 2023

In ODIs, Mohammed Siraj scripted his best figures against Sri Lanka in January 2023. Defending India’s massive 390-run total, Siraj showcased his supreme bowling skills in the match to claim four wickets. He had conceded just 32 runs in his 10 overs. Sri Lanka batters did not seem to have any answer to the pacer’s lethal attack and the team was bowled out for just 73. Siraj’s sensational bowling guided India to an emphatic 317-run victory.

5/73 vs Australia, 2021

Mohammed Siraj produced one of the finest bowling spells in the history of Indian cricket during the second innings of the fourth Test match against Australia in January 2021. Siraj recorded sensational figures of 5/73 in the second innings. India clinched an epic three-wicket win in the Brisbane Test.

8/59 vs Australia A, 2018

In first-class cricket, Mohammed Siraj pulled off a tremendous display during the first unofficial Test against Australia A in 2018. Siraj, while representing India A in that game, had bagged eight wickets in the first innings. However, his brilliance with the ball eventually went in vain as India A had to concede a 98-run defeat in the game.

4/32 vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Mohammed Siraj recorded his best IPL bowling figures during his first-ever season in 2017. The then Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer had picked up four wickets after conceding 32 runs in his four overs during a match against now-defunct IPL team Gujarat Lions. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the game quite comfortably by eight wickets.

