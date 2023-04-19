'Most Boring Thing I Have Ever Been Through': Kevin Pietersen Slams KL Rahul's Batting in Powerplay

KL Rahul has been among the runs in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has come under scrutiny by fans and pundits for his slow strike rate.

During match number 26 of the IPL between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, KL Rahul was again restrained in his approach with the bat.

On commentary, Kevin Pietersen was irked by the lack of aggression with the bat from KL Rahul and reportedly said on air," Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing I have ever been through."

Kevin Pietersen : Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing I have ever been through. #RRvLSG— Sumit (@Iamsrkknight) April 19, 2023

KL Rahul was finally dismissed by Jason Holder for 39 from 32 balls with Jos Buttler comepleting the catch.

Virender Sehwag though feels that KL Rahul is a better batter than Sanju Samson.

“If you talk about establishing yourself in the Indian team, I believe KL Rahul is far better than Sanju Samson. He has played Test matches and scored hundreds in many countries. He has performed well in ODIs, both as an opener and in the middle order, and has also scored runs in T20 cricket," Sehwag had said on Cricbuzz.

“KL Rahul is back in form. He scored runs in the previous match. Yes, his strike rate may not have met people’s expectations, but his form is a great sign. Rajasthan doesn’t have any other fast bowler apart from Trent Boult who has express pace or is very dangerous. They do have dangerous spinners, but if KL Rahul bats for long, he will surely take them apart," Sehwag added.

