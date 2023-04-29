'Most Dangerous Team if KL Rahul Gets Out Early': LSG Captain Trolled After Registering Low Score Against PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings in a high-scoring contest on Friday. LSG batters obliterated the PBKS at Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium whil racking up 257/5.

While the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran putting on a power-hitting masterclass, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul failed with the bat.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Rahul could only manage to score 12 runs in 9 balls before he was dismissed off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

Although Rahul has scored plenty of runs so far in the tournament, he has come under criticism for his slow strike-rate. So when he departed cheaply, Twitter users had a field day trolling the Lucknow captain.

One fan tweeted, “LSG is the most dangerous team if KL Rahul gets out early.”

LSG is the most dangerous team if KL Rahul gets out early— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 28, 2023

Another wrote, “KL Rahul dismissed for 12 runs in 9 balls. Advantage LSG now.”

KL Rahul dismissed for 12 runs in 9 balls.Advantage LSG now 🔥#PBKSvsLSG pic.twitter.com/yurToeXJ2t — Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) April 28, 2023

“If KL Rahul had gone for a golden duck yesterday, there would be eight extra balls. LSG would have scored 270-280. KL Rahul saved RCB’s highest total record. A loyal ex RCB player & a loyal kannada boy,” read one comment.

If kl Rahul gone for a golden duck yesterday, there would be extra 8 balls. LSG would have scored 270-280.Kl Rahul saved RCB's highest total record. A loyal ex RCB player & a loyal kannada boy 😍 — Raja Sekhar Yadav (@cricketwithraju) April 29, 2023

In the match, Punjab Kings’ bowlers looked completely clueless as Stoinis, Mayers, Pooran and Ayush Badoni smashed them all over the park.

The visitors ultimately went on to post 257 runs on the board, which is the highest total this IPL season and the second highest in the league history.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Lucknow’s batting onslaught was truly awe-inspiring as their batters hit as many as 27 fours and 14 sixes during the assault.

While chasing a daunting target, the home team had the worst possible start as they lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the first over itself. Atharva Taide and Sikandar Raza stitched together a valuable partnership and kept their team in the hunt. Taide smashed 66 runs off 36 balls and displayed excellent big-hitting skills.

However, the required run rate kept climbing up and wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

LSG bowlers ensured that Punjab never were in a dominant position.

In the end, Rahul and Co won the match by 56 runs.

LSG have now climbed to the second position on the points table and suddenly look invincible.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here