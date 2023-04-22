Most Interesting and Fulfilling Half-Century of My Life: Sachin Tendulkar on Turning 50

Sachin Tendulkar will be turning 50 on April 24, Monday and on Saturday, the Master Blaster cut a cake on the eve of his 50th birthday at the Wankhede stadium during match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

Speaking to Ravi Shastri, Sachin said turning 50 has been enjoyed scoring this half-century.

“This is the smallest half-century of my life, the most interesting and fulfilling one. highs and lows and I’ve totally enjoyed scoring this 50. It’s taught me a lot in life. Above all given me the honour of representing the nation for 24 years," Sachin said.

“24 years in the game and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. If anyone gave me a choice and an option to choose something else. I wouldn’t settle for anything else. This is the best thing that has happened in my life and this is all I wanted in my life. Because the dream started in 1983 and I started chasing that dream. And I’m still living that dream and it has been a beautiful journey," he added.

A special birthday celebration 😃When the entire Wankhede Stadium collectively wished Happy Birthday to the legendary @sachin_rt 🎂👏#TATAIPL | #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/wSIymEe8wu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2023

Fans in the stands, wearing Sachin Tendulkar masks, chanted “Sachinnn, Sachinnn” at the end of the tenth over in the first innings.

When asked about what has changed in cricket, given that he has played with cricketers from the 80s, 90s and players who are still playing now, Sachin said: “The game before the game has changed immensely and post-2008, when the first year of IPL and more so test cricket, I would say, more or less the same. The pace has increased a little bit because of T20 and ODI format due to the change in rules, the average totals have become much much higher and I have gone on record saying that you know, the game has become faster. And obviously, this format of the game is moving at a different pace altogether."

“Even in the IPL, the totals have average totals are much much higher. Earlier we were looking at around 181-85, but now it’s more than 200. Yes the game is changing," he added.

