MS Dhoni 42nd Birthday: How Many Trophies Ex-Team India and CSK Captain Has Won so Far?

MS Dhoni will go down in history as one of the most successful captains to ever lead the Indian team, and after helping Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win their fifth IPL crown earlier this year, Dhoni added another piece of silverware to his glittering trophy cabinet. The legendary former Indian and current CSK captain has won a staggering 19 trophies in his career so far.

Dhoni’s first career trophy was perhaps the most iconic as he led the Indian team to the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2007, as India defeated Pakistan in the final. It was the beginning of a legendary career which would see Dhoni claim all three ICC trophies, including the ODI World Cup 2011, wherein he himself played an iconic knock in the final, as well as the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Apart from these, Dhoni also helped India win 3 Border Gavaskar Trophies during his stint as captain of the Men in Blue, while he also helped the Indian team win the Asia Cup twice first in 2010 and later in 2016.

Dhoni would also help India win the CB Series and he also won the Time Test Mace twice, long with the Time ODI Shield as well.

Throughout his career, Dhoni also played for two IPL teams, while he remained loyal to CSK when the franchise were barred from participating in the league, he was snapped up by Rising Pune Supergiant, and they reached the final in 2017 but lost by 1-run to Mumbai Indians.

The legendary skipper guided CSK to their first IPL title in 2010, and it was the start of a love affair that would see him lead the franchise to a staggering five IPL titles, including the most recent one earlier this year when they trumped Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final.

Apart from the five IPL titles, Dhoni also won the Champions League trophy twice once in 2010, and for the second time in 2014.

After winning the IPL 2023 final, ‘Thala’ promised his fans that he will look to ‘challenge’ himself and return for the IPL 2024 season next year, confirming that he has no plans to retire just yet!