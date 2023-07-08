MS Dhoni Celebrates 42nd Birthday With His Pet Dogs, Feeds Them Cake | WATCH VIDEO

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni on Friday, July 7 celebrated his 42nd birthday, and the man, who rarely posts updates on social media finally gave his fans a glimpse of his birthday celebration. Dhoni was seen celebrating his birthday with his pet dogs as he cut his cake and was later seen feeding it to his pets.

The 42-year-old had last put out a video on Instagram in February 2023, and after five months he finally shared another update, thanking his fans and fellow cricketers for all their lovely wishes.

“Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday," wrote the legendary wicketkeeper batter in the caption of his birthday post.

The video garnered a comment from Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni who posted an array of emojis. The video amassed 4.4 million views in just 40 minutes.

WATCH MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration:

The legendary cricketer’s birthday was celebrated like a festival throughout the nation as fans erected his multiple cut-outs, ranging from 55 feet to 77 feet, the largest ever for any cricketer.

Dhoni recently underwent surgery on his knee, which had troubled him throughout IPL 2023 season, but that didn’t stop the wicketkeeper batter from leading his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL crown.

