From Gavaskar Wanting MS Dhoni's Autograph to Fans Touching His Feet: 7 Videos Show Why CSK Captain is a 'Legend'

Former Indian skipper - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - is currently celebrating his 42nd birthday. Amid all the celebrations, a fan shared seven videos in a Twitter thread that ‘defines’ Mahi’s legacy in the sport. The thread begins with a clip in which an all-time-cricketing great, Sunil Gavaskar, is seen chasing the former Indian Captain for an autograph.

In another clip, Dhoni is seen taking the pitch amongst thousands of fans for what was a practice session and not an official game. He is also seen being cherished by elderly people, suggesting his impact on the sport. The thread has sparked several reactions from the fans, as many wishes flow in to wish the legend a happy birthday.

The Twitter thread has gone viral, receiving more than 500,000 views. “7 Videos which are enough to define “MS DHONI’s LEGACY” A thread #HappyBirthdayDhoni”, read the caption. The fans just could not stop themselves from wishing the Indian legend a happy birthday. One of them wrote, “Happy birthday mahi sir”.

Another fan replied, “I don’t think video can define him… He is indefinable, he is something else”.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni managed to steal the headlines in 2023, winning his fifth IPL trophy with his franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni guided his side into their 10th final of the tournament as they squared off against the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

During Gujarat’s batting, Sai Sudharshan played a masterclass inning, scoring 96 runs in only 47 balls. He hit an impressive eight boundaries and six sixes to help Gujarat set a total of 214 runs while having lost only four wickets. Due to rain, CSK’s target was narrowed down to 171 runs in 15 overs using the DLS method.

Devon Conway led the CSK score chart, hitting 47 runs in 25 balls. Dhoni failed to impress in the final after being dismissed at a duck by his former teammate Mohit Sharma. However, Ravindra Jadeja stepped up big by scoring 10 runs in the last two balls of the final over, securing the title for Chennai.

Dhoni retired from all forms of International cricket back in 2020. The former Indian skipper departed from the sport as the only player to achieve an ICC Treble, winning the T20I World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Ever since his departure from the national team, India have disappointed in several ICC tournaments. Their last defeat came in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia earlier this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side would be looking to make some amendments in the upcoming World Cup at home.