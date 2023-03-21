MS Dhoni or AB de Villiers? Virat Kohli Picks Fastest Runner Between Wickets, Names Pujara as 'Worst'

AB de Villiers invited Virat Kohli for a fun chat session on the ‘360 Show’ on Tuesday and the pair revealed the fastest and worst runner between wickets they played with. Interestingly the two best friends were not allowed to take each other’s names so Kohli picked MS Dhoni while De Villiers chose Faf du Plessis.

Ahead of the third ODI between India and Australia in Chennai, Virat joined his longtime friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate De Villiers for a fun live session where they shared interesting details from their careers.

While Virat Kohli opened up on the ‘best atmosphere’ that he had played in, choosing the ODI World Cup in 2011 alongside the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan last year, the former Indian captain also revealed how he met his wife Anushka Sharma.

After a brief open-wheeling conversation, Virat and Ab de Villiers participated in a ‘quick singles’ round where they were asked to name the fastest runner between wickets they had played with.

Kohli thus unsurprisingly took Dhoni’s name since the former Indian captain was known for his lightning-quick speed between the 22 yards and De Villiers chose his compatriot Du Plessis. Virat even revealed that he didn’t even have to call between the wickets when he was playing alongside Dhoni and ABD.

“Ofcourse, its not even a question, I have been asked this question before, AB (De Villiers) has by far been the fastest I have run with between wickets, the only other guy I had so much coordination and understanding with was MS (Dhoni). Now I don’t know about the speeds between the wickets, but with him and MS I would not even have to call," said the 34-year-old.

Later, when quizzed about the best atmosphere he’s experienced in his career, the talismanic batter named the 2016 IPL final when Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash, but he picked the 2011 ODI World Cup final as well as the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan from last year over the IPL final with RCB.

“Best atmosphere I have experienced, the IPL final in 2016 was a very special day, it was very very intense, but above that is the World Cup final in 2011 in Mumbai, it was an unbelievable atmosphere. I have never experienced anything like that till 23rd October against Pakistan at the MCG. That night was something else, it was more than a sporting experience," added Virat.

Kohli was then asked to pick the worst runner between the wickets and he said that his choice would be a controversial one, but he named Cheteshwar Pujara, albeit jokingly.

He would then go on to reveal a tale from India’s tour of South Africa in 2018 when during the Centurion test, Pujara ran out his teammate in the first innings and then he got himself run out in the second innings.

