'Candy Crush is So Lucky': Not Chocolates but Netizens are Interested in What Game Dhoni Playing - WATCH

Ever since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, social media is getting flooded with videos of skipper MS Dhoni every day. A few weeks ago, the franchise shared a video with emotional background music that left the fans confused about his retirement. And now, the netizens seem to be continuing that trend.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, an air hostess could be seen offering a tray full of chocolates and a note to the CSK captain in the middle of a flight. As she gets close to the seat, Dhoni, who was busy playing games on his tablet, smiles after looking at the tray, picks up the note and just one chocolate bar and generously returns the rest.

The way he winks his eyesAlso the way she is acting kittenish while having is wife right next to himWhat a video @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/SkrhQeZnDE — LEO (@BoyOfMasses) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the fans were elated to see another Dhoni video on social space. Apart from adoring his gesture, a few of the netizens were curious about the game he was playing.

Here’s how they reacted.

Candy crush.. inthaki aa chocolates ento chepthe konukunntam— LEO (@BoyOfMasses) June 25, 2023

What game is he playing?— Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) June 25, 2023

Dhoni led his team, Chennai Super Kings, to a record-equalling fifth IPL title after defeating Gujarat Titans in a rain-curtailed final last month. The fans were curious if this was Dhoni’s season. However, the man himself cleared the air saying he would push himself for another season if his body allows.

He was often seen limping while walking and climbing up the stairs but he didn’t let it hamper his or the team’s performances. CSK CEO, Viswanathan hailed Dhoni for his efforts on the field despite the injury as he led the team from the front despite the pain he was going through.

“We never asked him things like ‘Do you want to play or do you want to sit out.’ If he can’t, he would’ve told us straightaway,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo Tamil.

“We knew it was a struggle for him to play, but his commitment to the team, his leadership and how the team benefits everyone knows. From that perspective, you have to appreciate him,” he added.