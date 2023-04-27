'MS Dhoni Always Used to Say Take the Game Deep': Kevin Pietersen Advices Batters to Adopt CSK Captain's Approach in Chase

Veteran England batter Kevin Pietersen advised the batter to take the chase deep like Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni who is known as one of the best finishers in the game of cricket. Pietersen made the comments during the mega Indian Premier League clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the thrilling contest at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB failed to chase the 201-run target and were restricted to 179/8 in 20 overs.

Stand-in captain Virat Kohli scored 54 runs off 37 balls which was laced with six fours but he didn’t get much support from the other end as RCB ended up 21 runs short. Star RCB batters Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell failed against KKR as Mahipal Lomror was the only middle-order batter who displayed some positive intent in the chase. The southpaw scored 34 runs off 18 balls.

Pietersen said that Dhoni, who is known for his match-winning abilities, looks to take the chase deep when the target is massive.

“When you are chasing 200, you have got to take the game deep. How many times does MS Dhoni, the king of the chase, always used to say take the game deep, get to the 18th over, 19th over, 20th over," Pietersen said while speaking on Star Sports after the RCB vs KKR match.

The legendary England batter has been very vocal about his views during the commentary as earlier he slammer Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul for his batting approach.

On commentary, Pietersen was irked by the lack of aggression with the bat from Rahul and reportedly said on air,” Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing I have ever been through.”

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will next face Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

A win for CSK, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, will brighten their playoffs prospects further. The Super Kings, a four-time winners, have the personnel to humble the Royals in their own backyard.

Having suffered two consecutive losses, the Royals will be desperate to get their campaign back on track with a clinical performance against the visitors from Chennai.

For the Royals to do well, it is imperative that the likes of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson deliver with the bat and then, on a pitch that has help for the slower bowlers, hope that the seasoned spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal fire.

