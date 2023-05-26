'Some People are Bigger Than the Law': MS Dhoni Faces Flak From Ex-ICC Umpire Over 'Disrespectful' Time Wasting

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is a cult hero all across the nation but due to his recent gesture against Gujarat Titans, the CSK skipper has drawn some flak following the time-wasting antics against GT in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023. Former ICC umpire Daryl Harper was not at all pleased with Dhoni’s ‘disrespectful’ gesture and Harper even suggested that the CSK captain might be ‘above the law’.

During the clash between CSK and GT in Chennai, ahead of the 16th over, players from the Yellow Army led by Dhoni surrounded the umpires.

Hardik Pandya’s side needed 71 off 30 balls but the CSK skipper wasn’t willing to take any chances as he wanted Matheesha Pathirana to bowl but was denied from doing so. The umpires told them that the Sri Lankan pacer was off the field for four minutes and according to the rules, he had to be on the field for the same time as much as he was outside the action to be eligible to bowl.

GT vs MI LIVE IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma and Co Look to Continue Winning Momentum Against Gujarat Titans to Reach Final

With four minutes left for Pathirana to bowl, Dhoni and his CSK players were seen in an animated chat with the umpires which went on for more than four minutes before Pathirana finally came to bowl.

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar had also criticised the same, with ex-ICC umpire Harper stating that the move clearly violates the spirit of cricket, and he stated that Dhoni could have gone for any other bowler for that particular over.

“Dhoni wasted time to allow his preferred bowling option to deliver the vital 16th over. That’s the only conclusion that I can draw from that disappointing spectacle," Harper told Mid Day.

top videos

ALSO READ| ‘MS is a Magician’: Matthew Hayden Decodes How Dhoni Turn Someone Else’s ‘Trash Into Treasure’

“The issue for me is the lack of respect shown for the spirit of cricket and for the directions of the umpires. There were other [bowling] options for the captain, but they were ignored. Maybe, some people are bigger than the law or in this case, the spirit of cricket. It’s always disappointing to see the lengths that some people will go to in order to win," he further added.